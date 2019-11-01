LONDON – Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka apologised on Thursday for his anger after being taken off against Crystal Palace last Sunday but revealed he reached 'boiling point' over abuse of his wife and daughter from the crowd and on social media.
The Switzerland midfielder's substitution during the 2-2 Premier League draw at the Emirates drew sarcastic cheers from the home fans.
Xhaka was incensed by the reaction, cupping his hand to his ear before taking off his shirt and storming down the tunnel amid boos from the home supporters.
"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and always give 100% on and off the pitch," he said in a statement https://www.instagram.com/p/B4S0q45HTAL on Instagram.
