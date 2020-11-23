Arteta alarmed by growing Arsenal injury list after Leeds draw

LONDON – Mikel Arteta is frustrated at Arsenal's growing injury list after losing two more players in their goalless draw at Leeds as his team prepares for six matches in the next three weeks.

With Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli all sidelined heading into Sunday's game, winger Willian and Bukayo Saka failed to finish the contest after picking up a muscular problem and what appeared to be a knee injury, respectively.

Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac were also unavailable at Elland Road after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty, while Nicolas Pepe was sent off for an apparent headbutt which could lead to a three-match suspension.

"We had it really difficult for different reasons because we lost two players on international duty," said Arteta.

"We have now lost two players to injury and one through suspension and we have an incredible amount of games coming up."