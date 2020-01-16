Arsenal had been set for a four-day camp in Dubai ahead of their Premier League match against Newcastle United. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

LONDON – Arsenal will assess security measures before giving the all-clear to a mid-season training camp in Dubai during the club's two-week winter break, manager Mikel Arteta said. Premier League sides have often used venues in the Middle East for warm weather training, but Manchester United have scrapped their plans to travel next month in the wake of an American air strike at Baghdad airport that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Arsenal had been set for a four-day camp ahead of their Premier League match against Newcastle United on Feb. 16, but Arteta said security would dictate where the squad ends up going.

“The security decision will be the priority,” Arteta told British media. “If we are advised by the club and the people making those decisions that it's not safe we won't be going anywhere.

“We still have a few things to look after from a club perspective and when we know all that we will confirm what we are doing. At the moment we have two or three different options.”