New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised former boss Arsene Wenger for bringing him to the club. Photo: Darko Bandic/AP CAPE TOWN – New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has wasted no time and praised the man who first brought him to the club during his playing career. Arteta was announced by the London-based club as Unai Emery’s successor after the Spaniard was sacked earlier in the month following a run of poor results. Results did not improve under interim manager Freddie Ljunberg, and the club were forced to make a permanent appointment quickly. Arteta, who spent five years in the red and white Arsenal shirt, praised the club and its former manager, saying: “When I was playing in England I started to realise what Arsenal meant. “Obviously I was born in Barcelona and the club which had the most similar style and most similar values and ambition, it was Arsenal.

“I always talked to the people around me that I had a dream and it was to play for this football club.,

“There was one man and his name was Arsene Wenger who believed in me and gave me the opportunity to play for this club.

“And after that he made me captain of this football club and I wouldn’t be sitting here if he didn’t have the vision to give me the opportunity to enjoy this incredible football club,” said the Spaniard.

