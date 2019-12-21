CAPE TOWN – New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has wasted no time and praised the man who first brought him to the club during his playing career.
Arteta was announced by the London-based club as Unai Emery’s successor after the Spaniard was sacked earlier in the month following a run of poor results.
Results did not improve under interim manager Freddie Ljunberg, and the club were forced to make a permanent appointment quickly.
Arteta, who spent five years in the red and white Arsenal shirt, praised the club and its former manager, saying: “When I was playing in England I started to realise what Arsenal meant.
“Obviously I was born in Barcelona and the club which had the most similar style and most similar values and ambition, it was Arsenal.