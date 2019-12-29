LONDON – Arsenal's new manager Mikel Arteta said his team let themselves down with poor split-second decision-making in their 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in his first home game in charge on Sunday.
A mistimed leap from goalkeeper Bernd Leno handed Chelsea an easy equaliser from Jorginho in the 83rd minute to cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half strike.
Chelsea then surged forward and Tammy Abraham spun and shot straight through Leno's legs for the winner four minutes later as Arsenal were caught out in defence.
"I am really disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals and the timing of it," Arteta told reporters.
"It's decision-making. It happens. It will happen again for sure, but when it happens against this type of opposition, you get punished," he said.