Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has played down the importance of managerial experience ahead of Thursday's Premier League game against Arsenal, who will play their first match under newly appointed head coach Mikel Arteta. Arteta, 37, was appointed Unai Emery's successor last week and the former Arsenal midfielder comes into the role having spent the last three years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at defending champions Manchester City.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had said before Arteta's appointment that he had "no experience" as a manager and would need help but Howe, who was named Bournemouth's permanent manager at the age of 31 in 2009, begs to differ.

"It doesn't mean anything," Howe, 42, told reporters when asked about the advantage he had over Spaniard Arteta. "It's not about me and Mikel, it's about the players, how we implement what we do against Arsenal."

Howe, who had a short stint at Burnley before returning to Bournemouth in 2012, has already managed more than 500 matches in his career.