Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish may cost ’an awful lot of money’

LONDON - Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he is unsure whether captain Jack Grealish will be at the club next season but has warned potential suitors they will have to spend big if they want to sign him.

Grealish scored the opener in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Sunday, a result that, combined with Watford's defeat at Arsenal, kept Villa in the Premier League.

Grealish has been linked to a host of English clubs and Smith said he had no idea what the future holds for the 24-year-old.

"I'm certainly hopeful he will play for Villa again. He is contracted for another three years, I think," Smith said.

"I have said many times before we have billionaire owners. If people want to come and get our best players they will cost an awful lot of money."