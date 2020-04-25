Aston Villa players, coaching staff accept 25% wage deferrals

BIRMINGHAM – Aston Villa's players and first-team coaches and senior management have agreed to defer 25% of their wages for four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Villa are the latest top-flight club to announce wage deferrals for players, following similar steps by Southampton, West Ham United, Watford and Sheffield United.

Soccer in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25% of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty," Villa CEO Christian Purslow said.

He added that a further review would take place at the end of the initial four-month period.