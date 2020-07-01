Aubameyang nets 50th Premier League goal as Arsenal thump Norwich

LONDON (Reuters) - A terrible error from goalkeeper Tim Krul gifted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his 50th Premier League goal as Arsenal thumped Norwich City 4-0 at the Emirates on Wednesday, pushing the Canaries ever closer to relegation.

Krul foolishly attempted to fake a long kick and dribble past the Gabon striker in the 33rd minute, but he nicked the ball off the keeper’s foot and rolled it into the net to reach a half-century of goals in the English top flight.

The Gunners scored a brilliant second four minutes later as David Luiz started an attack with a superb cross-field ball to Kieran Tierney. His pass found Aubameyang, who teed up Granit Xhaka to score with a sweet first-time shot.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke made three changes at the break and his side started the second half brightly, with replacement striker Adam Idah forcing a save in the first minute of the second period.

However, Norwich’s penchant for mistakes came back to haunt them, and Aubameyang killed the game off with his second goal in the 67th minute after the visitors lost the ball from their own throw-in.