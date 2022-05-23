Avram Glazer defends Manchester United reign after troubled season

London — Avram Glazer has defended his family's controversial reign as Manchester United owners after a troubled season marred by fan protests. Supporters stepped up their calls for the Glazers to sell United throughout a dismal campaign that ended in a dismal sixth-placed finish for Ralf Rangnick's side after Sunday's limp 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

United's 58 points represented their lowest tally in the Premier League era. Their failure to qualify for next season's Champions league was the latest blow for the 20-time English champions, who will instead play in the less lucrative Europa League. On the day United's new manager Erik ten Hag gave his first press conference, Glazer — who co-owns the club with siblings Joel, Kevin, Bryan, Darcie and Edward — admitted it had been a frustrating season.

In a rare interview with Sky Sports, Glazer said: "It's a disappointing season for everyone and we're going to work hard to make next season a better season." United last won the Premier League in 2013 and have not lifted a major trophy since 2017.

Pressed on whether the United States-based family will back Ten Hag's rebuild of United's underachieving squad, Glazer said: "We've always spent the money necessary to buy new players." Glazer was initially reluctant to speak on camera but then briefly chatted while on the move during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

