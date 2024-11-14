Bad boy ref David Coote in more hot water as new video ‘snorting white substance’ emerges

WARNING: This story contains graphic language. As if his alleged derogatory comments about former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp were not enough, English Premier League referee David Coote appears to be in even more trouble now.

On Wednesday a video surfaced online showing Coote appearing to snort a white substance, which is presumed to be cocaine. Before this latest video, England’s Football Association (FA) on Tuesday said it was investigating the video of Coote after his derogatory remarks in a video were widely circulated. Coote was suspended on Monday by the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) following the emergence of the first video.

Intoxicated Coote In the video, an intoxicated-looking Coote can be heard saying that "Liverpool were sh*t", and that the club’s former manager Klopp was a “c*nt“.

The latest clip has prompted PGMOL to acknowledge they were investigating this video as well. "We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation,” a PGMOL spokespersin told Sky Sports News on Wednesday. "David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”