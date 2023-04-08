Bafana Bafana’s Lyle Foster and Burnley gain promotion to the English Premier League

Johannesburg - South African international Lyle Foster will play his football in the English Premier League next season after Burnley secured promotion on Friday night. The Bafana Bafana leading man, although he had to watch on from afar, witnessed his side beat Middlesbrough 2-1 and secure the all important victory that saw the Clarets bounce back after just a single season in the Championship.

Foster, 22, joined the Championship side in January from Belgian side K.V.C. Westerlo for an undisclosed fee, penning a four -year deal with the club. The Soweto-born striker Foster began his career with Orlando Pirates, ploughing through the academy ranks before being thrust into the first team picture 11 times at the Buccaneers and earned himself a move to Ligue 1 with AS Monaco in January 2019 where he was then loaned out.

Since then, Foster has turned out for Belgian Cercle Brugge, Portuguese side Vitoria SC and Westerlo where he impressed current Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany with eight goals and three assists. Foster has played seven games for the club since joining, and his energy and enthusiasm upfront has been a huge asset.

He has also scored a goal in the Championship, with his first goal coming in a 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic in March. Foster’s impressive performances have also caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who has entrusted him and reaped the rewards in the recently-concluded 2023 AFCON qualifiers. The South African international is now set to play in the Premier League in the 2023/2024 season, and he will be hoping to make an impact at the highest level of English football.