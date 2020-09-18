Bale arrives in London to complete Tottenham return
MADRID — Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale flew to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham.
The Wales international was pictured giving a thumbs-up to Tottenham fans congregating outside the team's training base in north London as he was driven into the complex.
Bale was scheduled to meet officials from Tottenham ahead of agreeing to a likely season-long loan move.
Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for €100 million (then $132 million) — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons.
The 31-year-old Bale will seek to rediscover his motivation for the game under manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, where he would form an exciting-looking forward line with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.
His contract at Madrid runs until 2022.
Watch - Gareth Bale arrives in London:
Gareth Bale ya se encuentra en Londres y así lo reciben todos los hinchas del Tottenham. ¿Como crees que le irá al Galés en su vuelta a la Premier? pic.twitter.com/xWV4BCBrbk— Pitazo Final (Desde 🏡) (@pitazo_final_) September 18, 2020
Associated Press (AP)