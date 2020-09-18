Bale arrives in London to complete Tottenham return

MADRID — Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale flew to London on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham.

The Wales international was pictured giving a thumbs-up to Tottenham fans congregating outside the team's training base in north London as he was driven into the complex.

Bale was scheduled to meet officials from Tottenham ahead of agreeing to a likely season-long loan move.

Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for €100 million (then $132 million) — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons.

The 31-year-old Bale will seek to rediscover his motivation for the game under manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, where he would form an exciting-looking forward line with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.