Gareth Bale "is not ecstatic" with life at Real Madrid but has never asked to leave the club, the Welsh forward's agent has said. Bale's commitment to the 13-times European champions came under the microscope last month after he helped his nation qualify for Euro 2020 and then joined his team mates dancing alongside a banner saying 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'.

He was booed by real fans during last month's match against Real Sociedad.

The 30-year-old forward was also involved in a tense stand-off with coach Zinedine Zidane in the off-season, with the Frenchman stating he was keen for Bale to leave, although a reported move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning was scrapped.

"He's not ecstatic," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told the BBC's Euro Leagues Podcast. "He has got a contract and as long as he is a Real Madrid player he will play at 100% - and do very well.