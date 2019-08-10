Ashley Barnes celebrates after scoring for Burnley against Southampton at Turf Moor. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

BURNLEY – Ashley Barnes struck twice as Burnley beat Southampton 3-0 in a meeting of two of last season’s Premier League strugglers at a wet and windswept Turf Moor on Saturday. New Southampton striker Che Adams went close early, sliding in at the back post to meet a dangerous cross from Yan Valery, but the £15 million signing from Birmingham City couldn’t find the target.

Burnley, who left their own close season signing Jay Rodriguez on the bench against his former club, had the ball in the net through Chris Wood in the 16th minute, but provider Barnes was flagged offside, and a Video Assistant Referee review backed the decision.

Off and running Skipper . pic.twitter.com/bvr6G8o4zz — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 10, 2019

It was a scrappy affair in wild winds and driving rain, but the breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Saints defender Jannik Vestergaard misjudged a hopeful long ball forward from Erik Pieters, and Barnes latched on to it and fired home.

The pair combined again for the Clarets’ second, seven minutes later, with Dutch debutant Pieter’s cross from deep met superbly on the volley by Barnes.

Ashley Barnes (2) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson strike as Sean Dyche's men make a superb start to the #PL season in front of the Turf Moor faithful#BURSOU pic.twitter.com/3VdvaPUFwU — Premier League (@premierleague) August 10, 2019

Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson made it 3-0 in the 75th, winning a challenge with Ryan Bertrand and bursting goal ward before beating goalkeeper Angus Gunn with a precise finish.

