Fulham’s Ryan Babel competes for possession with Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace on Saturday. Photo: Tony O’Brien/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – A moment of magic from substitute Michy Batshuayi set up Crystal Palace’s second goal for Jeffrey Schlupp in the 2-0 win over Fulham, who became the first side in top-flight history to lose eight successive London derbies. The Belgian striker only signed on loan in midweek, but made an immediate impact within minutes of coming off the bench late on.

He turned sharply to fire a shot which Fulham keeper Sergio Rico could only parry to Schlupp.

The day had begun badly for Claudio Ranieri’s side when Cyrus Christie needlessly handled the ball in the area as he challenged Christian Benteke on 25 minutes.

Luka Milivojevic duly put away the penalty, which was only Palace’s seventh home goal of the season, and they almost got another moments later when Benteke’s scissor kick thundered off the crossbar.

Fulham’s Rico was by far the busier keeper, and did well to beat away a deflected shot off Denis Odoi as Palace made light of the absence of suspended winger Wilfried Zaha.

Fulham remain the only Premier League side without an away win this season, and are now seven points adrift of 17th-placed Burnley.

"I met my team-mates today! I will bring as much as I can to help the team to win" - @mbatshuayi #CRYFUL pic.twitter.com/RVG9F70HSX — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2019

* Burnley converted a stoppage time penalty through Ashley Barnes to earned a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Turf Moor.

A superb 55th-minute strike from Nathan Redmond had given Southampton the lead before the late drama.

With the clock running down, Ashley Westwood lofted a cross towards Burnley’s new signing, substitute Peter Crouch, and Saints defender Jack Stephens rose and appeared to handle.

Burnley had not been given a penalty in their previous 67 league games, but Barnes kept his cool and slotted past Alex McCarthy to extend the home side’s unbeaten run to six games.

Southampton, revitalised under Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, are unbeaten in five and have now claimed eight points from a possible 12 in their last four away matches.

* Brighton & Hove Albion halted their recent slide down the Premier League table with a hard-fought point in an uninspiring goalless draw against Watford at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been concerned by his side’s tendency to blow two-goal leads, but there never looked much chance of establishing such an advantage in a scrappy game always likely to be settled by a single moment of inspiration.

In the end it never came as Watford, who were again without injured midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, sat back, and Brighton failed to capitalise on their possession.

Only one shot was registered on target before halftime.

Brighton looked most potent from set pieces and, after the break, Watford keeper Ben Foster did well to keep out the impressive Solly March’s in-swinging corner, while Brighton keeper Mat Ryan easily saved Will Hughes’s speculative shot.

Glenn Murray was looking to notch up his 100th league goal for Brighton, but headed wide on 68 minutes when unmarked in the area.

Reuters