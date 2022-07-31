Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Benni McCarthy confirmed as part of Erik ten Hag’s back room staff at Manchester United

Benni McCarthy was confirmed to have joined Manchester United. Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy was confirmed to have joined Manchester United. Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Share

Cape Town - The news that Benni McCarthy had officially joined Manchester United was confirmed on Saturday night.

McCarthy will join Erik ten Hag’s back room staff at the Red Devils as a first team coach.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier in the day Twitter went into a frenzy when well-known sports broadcaster Robert Marawa tweeted McCarthy would be joining the club he support all his life.

"I support Man United and always wanted to play for them," he once said. "I loved players like Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs."

The former Bafana Bafana striker will specialise in coaching attacking plays and positioning at the Red Devils.

More on this

McCarthy famously knocked United in the 2004 Champions League last 16 game when he scored two goals during his time by a Porto coached by Jose Mourinho at the time.

That team went on to win the title making McCarthy the only South African to lift the Uefa Champions League.

He was one of the country’s greatest exports to the Premier League where he played for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

West Ham UnitedBenni McCarthyErik ten HagJose MourinhoManchester UnitedEPLSoccerBafana Bafana

Share