Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpoool side to learn a lesson from Crystal Palace’s shock win at Manchester City.

Palace have blown hot and cold this season – but no result stands out more than their remarkable 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on December 22. Asked this week whether he had watched Palace’s game against City, Klopp (right) said: ‘I saw the game.

The percentage possession was 70 or 80 for City. That’s massive. Palace scored a beautiful goal. Hopefully Andros Townsend will not do that again! In counter-attacks, at set-pieces, it is clear, they are good. That’s how a game can happen. But we need to see them play football as well.

‘There was not too much in that game, that’s why I watched three different types of games, and at least two away games. If you let Crystal Palace play, they are really good – that’s how it is. They play a direct style and defend deep. Using situations like this, it’s important. It helps (to have seen Palace beat City) rather than the other way around.’

Palace will be banking on the Premier League’s oldest player for their visit to Anfield. Julian Speroni is 40 in May but after injuries to fellow keepers Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey he will start for the first time since December 2017. ‘It’s a tough ask, there’s no question of that,’ said Hodgson. ‘But to have his quality and experience as the third goalkeeper is pretty fortunate.’

