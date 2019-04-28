Sheffield United's Billy Sharp celebrates after the match. Photo: Craig Brough/Action Images

LONDON – Sheffield United's promotion to the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday after Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa allowed Aston Villa to score in a remarkable 1-1 draw at Elland Road. Leeds fell five points behind The Blades with just one game remaining after the hosts stood aside to let Albert Adomah run from kick-off and equalise after Leeds took the lead through Mateusz Klich, while Villa's Jonathan Kodjia was down injured.

Bielsa had been confronted by Villa assistant boss John Terry as players on the field and both benches clashed following Klich's controversial opener.

Villa's Anwar El Ghazi was sent-off in the melee as the visitors' club record 10-game winning streak came to an end.

The two sides could meet again in the playoff final if Villa overcome West Brom over two legs, while Bielsa's men will have to rouse themselves from the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion when they face Derby, Middlesbrough or Bristol City.

Sheffield United realistically secured their spot back in the top-flight with a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday thanks to their much superior goal difference.

"It's just a fabulous experience. We've taken the knocks and we've come roaring back," said United boss Chris Wilder.

"Fourteen points over seven games at the back end of the season with one defeat in 13 at the business end of the season and people still question whether we are going to fall away.

"We've just kept our heads down and answered it in the right way, which is on the green bit."

AFP