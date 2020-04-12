Big money moves may be off the table for a while, says Paul Merson

CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson says football clubs will no longer be able to make big money moves when the sport eventually resumes around the world.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on the finances of most clubs, and Merson felt it would take time for things to return to normal.

Merson, capped 21 times by England, advised Manchester United to forget about signing Jadon Sancho, saying Borussia Dortmund’s asking fee of £100m-plus was simply too much at this time.

“All the talk about Jadon Sancho commanding a £100m-plus transfer fee has been blown out the watr if you ask me,” Merson said in an interview with The Daily Star.

“Borussia Dortmund are said to be demanding in exceess of that figure for one of Europe’s hottest young talents, but they can forget it. There’s no way that’s going to be happening. It’s gone – over and out,” said Merson.