Bill Foley and Black Panther star Michael B Jordan seal Bournemouth takeover

London — American businessman Bill Foley completed his takeover of Premier League club Bournemouth on Tuesday. Foley's Black Knight Football Club group have purchased a controlling share in the club after Bournemouth's previous owner Maxim Demin opted to sell his 100% stake.

Foley will assume the role of Bournemouth chairman and attend the Cherries' next home match against Crystal Palace on December 31. The 77-year-old, who also owns the NHL ice-hockey franchise Vegas Golden Knights, previously visited Bournemouth in October to see their 2-1 win against Leicester. "I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team," Foley told the club website.

"We will move forward with an 'always advance, never retreat' approach that has defined all of my endeavours. "I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed." Foley is chairman of Cannae Holdings Inc, which has a 50.1% interest in Bournemouth, with Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan part of the minority ownership group which holds the rest of the shares.

Foley is the latest American investor to arrive in the Premier League after Todd Boehly's consortium bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich earlier this year. Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds and West Ham all have varying degrees of US investment. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are reportedly keen to find a buyer for the Reds, while Manchester United owners the Glazer family have declared their intention to sell the Old Trafford outfit.

