Blades boss Chris Wilder urges players to keep going after West Ham defeat

SHEFFIELD – Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has encouraged his players to keep going despite a fourth straight Premier League defeat that sees them stuck at the bottom of the table with one point after nine games.

Wilder’s side battled against a spirited West Ham but again their scoring touch deserted them as they went down 1-0 after a superb Sebastien Haller strike to lose for the eighth time this term, prompting the coach to call on his players to step up.

“We have to keep going. It’s a rollercoaster football club. At the moment things aren’t going our way but we must stick together and go to West Brom (next Saturday) and see if we can get a result there,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve seen enough (from my players) right the way through. I’m honest in what I’m looking at – there wasn’t much in the game, they (West Ham) found the finish and we haven’t. Nobody gets anything handed out to them, we just need to keep going.”

The 53-year-old Wilder dismissed suggestions that his side’s 3-5-2 formation was to blame for their current woes.