Sheffield United's John Lundstram celebrates scoring their second goal during their Premier League game against Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters

SHEFFIELD – Two first-half goals from John Lundstram helped Sheffield United to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to four matches in the Premier League. The Blades opened the scoring through a sweeping move in the 18th minute when David McGoldrick powered up the left wing to slide the ball across the goal to Lys Mousset, who teed up midfielder Lundstram for a cool finish at the far post.

Burnley had a penalty shout that was waved off after a VAR check before the hosts doubled their lead with another breathtaking counter-attack.

Wing back Enda Stevens charged down the left flank to thread a pass across for Mousset who missed it, but Lundstram popped up at the back post to poke home the ball from close range.

The afternoon went from bad to worse for the visitors within 90 seconds when midfielder John Fleck raced past the Burnley defence to give United a 3-0 lead before halftime.