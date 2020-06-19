Blades players offered new deals, future in their hands, says Wilder

Sheffield United players whose contracts expire this month have been offered new deals to stay at the club and the ball is now in their court, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday.

United have tied down striker David McGoldrick, skipper Billy Sharp and vice-captain Oliver Norwood to new deals, but the likes of John Lundstram and Phil Jagielka will see their contracts expire on June 30.

"We've spoken to them and their agents, our deals are with them now," Wilder told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

"If they want to take up their reward for their performances, it’s up to them now. We will leave them out there and see what the response is from the players but agents seem to be the way of the world."

Sixth-placed United were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa on their return to action on Wednesday, three months after the season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.