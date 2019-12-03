Blow for Arsenal as Rodgers rules out leaving Leicester









Brendan Rodgers has given the clearest indication yet that he will stay at Leicester amid interest from Arsenal in making him their new manager. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Brendan Rodgers has given the clearest indication yet that he will stay at Leicester amid interest from Arsenal in making him their new manager. The Northern Irishman is high on the Gunners’ wishlist after leading Leicester to second place in the Premier League. There is a £14million buyout clause in his contract, which runs to 2022. Yet after only leaving Celtic for Leicester in February, Rodgers insisted that making another move is not on his agenda. ‘I’m very happy, so I’ve no need to look elsewhere,’ he said. ‘I think logic would tell you — and I know there is gossip and speculation — but why would I want to leave Leicester City at this time? I repeat, I’m happy here and have great relations with all the people, and I feel I want to continue with that.

‘I made a choice nine months ago to come here for a purpose. I wanted to

help this club move forward and with a group I feel has huge potential. Why would I want to move from that?

‘OK, I moved after nearly three years at Celtic and people may look at me thinking, “Right, because a club like Arsenal, with the great institution and size, and all of that”.

‘But it’s all about happiness and I couldn’t be happier here. My contract is until 2022 and the club haven’t said they want to release me from that.

‘I love coming into work every day, working with the people here. I love the area, it’s a wonderful place to live, so when you have that combination, why would I want to give that up?’

Rodgers was also high on Tottenham’s list when they sacked Mauricio Pochettino, with the club subsequently moving for Jose Mourinho.

It is no surprise that he interests Arsenal, given Leicester’s form this season.

The Foxes play Watford tomorrow aiming to secure a seventh consecutive league win, after Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time winner against Everton on Sunday.

Iheanacho, came on as a substitute but is likely to be back on the bench against Watford, with Jamie Vardy in such superb form.

Vardy has scored in six consecutive matches, his best run of form since he scored in a record 11 straight games in the 2015-16 campaign.

Rodgers added: ‘He’s very professional. To operate at elite level, you have to be very focused on every aspect of your game. He’s in great form and I hope he can continue.’

Daily Mail