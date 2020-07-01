Bournemouth rot continues with 4-1 loss to Newcastle

BOURNEMOUTH – Bournemouth’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League suffered another blow after their poor form continued with a crushing 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The result left the Cherries, who have taken one point from their last seven league games, 19th on 27 points from 32 games, while Newcastle moved up to 13th on 42 points after stretching their unbeaten run to five games.

Allan Saint-Maximin shone with three assists as he gave his markers a torrid evening, feeding Dwight Gayle for a fifth-minute opener after he took advantage of a defensive blunder by Bournemouth.

The Frenchman dazzled his way past Adam Smith in the 30th and squared the ball back to Sean Longstaff, who buried a first-time shot into the roof of the net before limping off with a hamstring injury to make way for Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan made it 3-0 in the 57th minute with a superb shot from the edge of the penalty area, having burst through the middle of Bournemouth’s porous defence after Saint-Maximin caused more damage on the left flank.