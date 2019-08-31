Manchester City star Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring the third goal against Brighton. Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

MANCHESTER – A double from Sergio Aguero, a first of the season for Kevin de Bruyne and another from Bernardo Silva steered Manchester City to a comprehensive 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. City wasted no time in getting themselves in front as De Bruyne fired home after just 68 seconds, and City’s 17th win in their last 18 league matches never looked in doubt.

There was a worrying sight for City as Aymeric Laporte was carried off on a stretcher after upending Brighton’s Adam Webster and coming off worse.

But there was better news to come, as Aguero finished well to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

Brighton had good chances to get themselves back in it either side of the interval, but they were made to pay for their profligacy in ruthless fashion by Aguero, who rifled into the top corner to make it 3-0 just 10 minutes into the second half.

Seconds after coming off the bench, Bernardo Silva then rounded off the scoring with City’s 14th goal of the season, on the end of a pass from Aguero.

City coasted to a victory that moves them back to the top of the standings, with Liverpool in action later on Saturday away to Burnley.

Reuters