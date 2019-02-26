Brendan Rodgers shows off his new colours as the manager of Leicester City. Photo: @LCFC via Twitter

Leicester City appointed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers as the Foxes’ new manager on a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Former Liverpool manager Rodgers had been given permission by Celtic earlier in the day to talk to Leicester, bringing to an end his successful spell in charge of the Scottish champions where he won seven domestic trophies.

Rodgers has signed a deal with Leicester until June 2022, and the club said he will be present at the King Power Stadium for Tuesday night’s Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager, and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club,” Rodgers said on the club website.

“Together, we’ll be stronger, and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

Leicester City vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring a manager of Brendan’s calibre to Leicester City, and I look forward to seeing what he, our talented, young squad and our dedicated, skilled team of staff can achieve together.

“As projects, including the development of our new training ground and the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium continue to take shape, and as a young squad of great potential begins to mature, Brendan and his colleagues arrive at an exciting time for Leicester City.

“We’re continuing to grow as a club, and I am anticipating that Brendan’s coaching methods, knowledge and experience can enhance our journey.”

AFP, Staff Writer