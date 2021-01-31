SportSoccerPremier League
Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard celebrates with teammates after scoring their winning goal during their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on Sunday. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
Brighton beat lacklustre Spurs to claim first home win

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

BRIGHTON – Brighton & Hove Albion claimed their first home Premier League win of the season as Leandro Trossard's first-half goal proved enough for a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Trossard converted from close range from Pascal Gross's pull back in the 17th minute as Brighton dominated the first half against a desperately disappointing Spurs side.

Jose Mourinho's visitors showed a little more intent after the break but still rarely threatened Robert Sanchez's goal.

Brighton hung on tenaciously to secure a win that opened up a seven-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Out-of-form Tottenham's second defeat of the week leaves them in sixth place, six points off the top four.

Reuters

