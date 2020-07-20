Brighton ensure top flight survival with Newcastle draw

BRIGHTON – Brighton and Hove Albion made sure of avoiding relegation from the Premier League after a 0-0 home draw with Newcastle United on Monday sent them clear of the drop zone with one game remaining.

Brighton have 38 points from 37 games, seven more than 18th-placed Aston Villa who have a game in hand and Bournemouth in 19th, while bottom team Norwich City have already been relegated.

The Seagulls dominated a scrappy encounter and missed several chances, with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka pulling off a fine save to deny Leandro Trossard in the 28th minute.

Dubravka also stopped a tame Lewis Dunk header early on before Trossard volleyed over the bar and Pascal Gross dragged his shot across the face of goal.