Brighton grab deserved late point at Palace

LONDON – Substitute Alexis Mac Allister scored his first Premier League goal to secure Brighton and Hove Albion a deserved point in a 1-1 draw away at arch-rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Brighton who dominated the game but could find no reply to Wilfried Zaha's 19th-minute penalty for the hosts.

Zaha fired past Brighton keeper Mat Ryan for his fourth goal of the season after Tariq Lamptey was judged to have fouled Michy Batshuayi in the area as a cross was played in.

Brighton out-passed Palace and had 20 goal attempts to Palace's one overall, but they had to wait until the 90th minute for their reward as Argentine Mac Allister powered in a deflected shot.

Brighton ended the match with 10 men though, after Lewis Dunk was sent off in stoppage time for a bad tackle on Gary Cahill.