Brighton offer fans chance to feature at home games as cardboard cutouts

Brighton & Hove Albion will play their remaining Premier League home games without fans but season ticket-holders can still make their presence felt during matches by signing up for cardboard cutouts of themselves to be displayed at Amex Stadium.

The Premier League will resume without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Brighton, who are two points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining, scheduled to host Arsenal in their first match back on June 20.

Personalised cut-outs will cost fans 20 pounds ($25.40) each, with a percentage of profits being donated to the 'Albion As One' charity fund.

"The cut-out fans will be positioned in the upper tier of the East Stand, providing the team with some visual support for these important games and supporters are encouraged to wear colours to create a stand full of blue and white," Brighton said in a statement.