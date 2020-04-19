Brighton's Amex Stadium to serve as Covid-19 testing centre

BRIGHTON – Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium has been converted into a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre to assist the National Health Service (NHS) during the new coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Soccer in England has been suspended since March 13 because of the virus that has infected over 2.31 million people globally causing more than 158,000 deaths.

Several Premier League clubs have chipped in to help the NHS workers in United Kingdom, where more than 15,000 people have died due to the flu-like virus.

"The Amex will be the biggest testing site anywhere on the south coast, and will be used for self-testing and assisted testing," Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said in a statement on their website.

The club said the initiative is part of the government's drive to increase testing for thousands of NHS staff and other key workers fighting to curb the spread of the virus.