Bruce not interested in Newcastle takeover talks, targets top-10 finish

Manager Steve Bruce says he is not interested in the progress of the proposed Saudi-back takeover of Newcastle United as he remains focused on leading his side to a top-10 Premier League finish.

A group with an expected 80% investment from Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF have made a reported £300 million ($374.82 million) bid to buy United from British businessman Mike Ashley.

The club is awaiting the outcome of the Premier League's owners' and directors' test, with British media reporting that a decision could be made later this week.

"I'm brutally honest, I'm not really interested in it because I can't influence that," Bruce told a news conference ahead of Newcastle's home match against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"I'll hear something when probably you guys hear something. Whatever is best for the club is OK with me."