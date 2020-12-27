Bruno Fernandes happy with team-mates’ reaction after draw at Leicester City

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he was happy to see his team-mates’ disappointment after they dropped two vital points in their league game against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

United lookeed to have won the game when Fernandes scored in the 79th minute, but Leicester were able to pull one back with five minutes remaining when Axel Tuanzebe directed Jamie Vardy’s wayward shot into his own net.

United lost the opportunity to close the gap between themselves and league leaders Liverpool to two points, while Leicester briefly climbed to second on the table thanks to the result.

“I was really happy when I got in the dressing room and I saw everyone disappointed and saying the things we had to do better,” Fernandes was quoted by Metro.co.uk.

“You are creating a winning mentality and we are not happy with this point. Of course, we are frustrated because we know we had the chance to get three points, it was important for us because we want to win all the game,” said the Portuguese playmaker.