Bruno Fernandes has the same impact as Cristiano Ronaldo, says Man United manager

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Bruno Fernandes’ impact on the club since arriving in January is the same as that of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

Like Ronaldo, Fernandes joined the Reds from Sporting Lisbon, and has hit the ground running in his first full season with the Premier League giants.

“He does definitely have that presence (like Ronaldo). He has that influence and impact on his team-mates,” Solskjaer said, according to Metro.co.uk when asked if comparisons between the two players were fair.

“We can just look at the results since he’s come in. He’s got lots of energy, leadrship; he’s a team player, which is key here now for us going forward,” said United’s Norweigian manager.

“Some players will have to sit games out and rest. I wasn’t looking forward to telling Bruno that he was resting against Leipzig [for last month’s 5-0 win in the Champions League], but it was absolutely no problem. Same with Marcus, to be fair.