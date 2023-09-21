Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said Thursday he is paying no attention to any talk of a crisis at Manchester United as he prepares to face Erik ten Hag's embattled side on Saturday. United lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday to continue their early-season slump, during which they have lost three of their opening five Premier League fixtures.

With off-field issues also mounting for Ten Hag, the pressure will be on United to deliver a result at Turf Moor, but Kompany is interested only in his own players. "I only try and assess (United) in a way that I need to do for my team, their strengths and weaknesses," said the former Manchester City captain. "I've been in a big club before and I know what it is when you lose a couple of games. Pressure can mount but it's not for me to talk about them. I focus on the pitch."

Kompany, who praised the "extremely capable" Ten Hag, is looking to build on Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, Burnley's first point of the season. After three consecutive home defeats, to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham, the draw was a welcome step forward.