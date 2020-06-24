Burnley fan behind 'White Lives Matter' banner refuses to apologise
CAPE TOWN – The Burnley fan who organised a “White Lives Matter” banner to be flown over Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium during a Premier League game between the two clubs has refused to apologise.
The incident drew widespread criticism in the United Kingdom, which has seen protests against racism ever since American George Floyd was murdered by police in the United States.
Jack Hepple, the fan who claimed responsibility for the banner according to Metro.co.uk, posted a message on his Facebook page where he refused to apoligise for the incident.
“I’d like to take this time to apologise… to absolutely f****** nobody!” Hepple wrote on Facebook.
“It’s now apparently racist to say White Lives Matter, the day after three white people got murdered in a park in Reading, but all we’ve seen on TV is Black Lives Matter after George Floyd got murdered. What a mad world we live in.”
Straight after the incident, Burnley captain Ben Mee said the club’s players were upset and embarassed over the banner.
“We as a group of players condemn it, we’re ashamed, we’re embarassed,” Mee said after his club’s 5-0 loss against Premier League champions Manchester City. “It definitely had a massive impact on us to see that in the sky. We were embarassed, disappointed, upset. We are embarassed that our name was on it.
“That they tried to attach it to our club – it doesn’t belong anywhere near our club. Fans like that don’t deserve to be around football.”
REACTION | "The players are embarrassed, it upset us."— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 23, 2020
WATCH MORE ➡️ https://t.co/EKu7TGhKsU pic.twitter.com/3nc5cK96eJ
Burnley also condembed Hepple’s action, saying in statement: “We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor.”
IOL Sport