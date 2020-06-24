Burnley fan behind 'White Lives Matter' banner refuses to apologise

CAPE TOWN – The Burnley fan who organised a “White Lives Matter” banner to be flown over Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium during a Premier League game between the two clubs has refused to apologise.

The incident drew widespread criticism in the United Kingdom, which has seen protests against racism ever since American George Floyd was murdered by police in the United States.

Jack Hepple, the fan who claimed responsibility for the banner according to Metro.co.uk, posted a message on his Facebook page where he refused to apoligise for the incident.

“I’d like to take this time to apologise… to absolutely f****** nobody!” Hepple wrote on Facebook.

“It’s now apparently racist to say White Lives Matter, the day after three white people got murdered in a park in Reading, but all we’ve seen on TV is Black Lives Matter after George Floyd got murdered. What a mad world we live in.”