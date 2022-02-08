Burnley plan to make life ’awkward’ for out-of-sorts Manchester United

Burnley - Burnley are planning to make Manchester United feel uncomfortable when they host Ralf Rangnick's out-of-sorts side in the Premier League on Tuesday, coach Sean Dyche said. Burnley are bottom of the standings but are unbeaten in their last five home matches in the league and Dyche believes his side can test United by playing in their usual, uncompromising style at Turf Moor.

"Particularly when we play the bigger teams, the superpower clubs, we make the game feel different and feel awkward for them," Dyche told reporters. ALSO READ: Nike terminates Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood's contract "Mixing the play and asking different kinds of questions and we have found we can win these kind of games and get results. That's our job and that's what we intend to do."

United have won five of their eight Premier League games since Rangnick became interim coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, including beating Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford in December. But United make the short trip to Burnley smarting from an FA Cup fourth round defeat on penalties to Championship (second-tier) Middlesbrough. They have also faced upheaval after forward Mason Greenwood was arrested last week on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. Greenwood, 20, was released on bail last week pending further investigations but has been suspended by United until further notice.

ALSO READ: Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick says there are 'no problems' with Jesse Lingard Dyche said there was 'a bit of noise for different reasons around United at the minute' before adding that did not mean they would be vulnerable and easier for his side to beat. "You hope they are (vulnerable) but you can't guarantee it. They have some very big players with real quality," he said.

"I thought we performed really well at their place and late on created some good chances, statistically it was one of our best performances. They've had a bit more time to work with the manager, who's had some time to get across his thoughts. "But I think we can build on the mentality from that performance and the last couple." Burnley have kept clean sheets in their last two matches, drawing 0-0 at Arsenal last month and at home to fellow strugglers Watford on Saturday.