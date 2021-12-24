SportSoccerPremier League
Burnley v Everton postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries

Burnley — Covid-19 cases and injuries at Everton forced the Premier League to accept the club's request for a postponement and called of their Boxing Day fixture away at Burnley, the league said on Friday.

It is the 13th Premier League game to be called off due to Covid-19 and third Boxing Day fixture to be postponed after Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford were called off on Thursday.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez said on Thursday that his club had a request to postpone Sunday's match rejected by the Premier League, adding it was unfair as he had six injuries and five players down with Covid-19.

"The Board reviewed the club's request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad," the Premier League said in a statement.

"They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to Covid-19 cases and injuries."

Burnley are in 18th place on 11 points from 15 matches while Everton are in 14th spot on 19 points from 17 games.

