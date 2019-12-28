Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring the winning goal against Newcastle United with Djibril Sidibe. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

NEWCASTLE – Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept up his fine run of form as he scored twice to give Everton a 2-1 win at Newcastle United in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. It was a second successive victory for Everton's new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who made his debut at Goodison Park with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Thursday when Calvert-Lewin netted a late winner for the Toffees.

The 22-year old fired the visitors ahead in the 13th minute, sweeping the ball home from six metres after a deflected Gylfi Sigurdsson shot fell kindly for him.

Chances went begging at either end before Fabian Schar volleyed in a 59th-minute equaliser, firing past Jordan Pickford after Andy Carroll had headed a Jetro Willems free kick into the defender's path.

Everton, whose lightning breaks kept carving open the home team's defence all afternoon, struck again five minutes later when Calvert-Lewin bundled in Richarlison's perfect low cross from the right.