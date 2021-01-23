Candidates who could take over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge

DURBAN – Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s job is believed to be on the line. The Blues club legend was given a heavy budget to work with prior to the start of the season but the club has struggled to find consistency. Chelsea chairman Roman Abramovich is known to be incredibly impatient with managers and it is unlikely that he will not be perturbed by the club’s current form. Prior to taking up the Chelsea job, Lampard’s only previous experience was with Derby County in the English Championship. His lack of experience at the highest level is now very evident as the Blues look devoid of ideas on the field and man management of the first-team players appears to be lacking. The following are three candidates who can potentially succeed Lampard if he is sacked. Massimiliano Allegri

FILE - Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Allegri has been without work for nearly two years after leaving Juventus in 2019. He won five Serie A titles in his time with Juve and is their most successful manager as far as win percentage goes.

Allegri’s teams are less aggressive in their pressing off the ball and their playing style is more patient and focused on keeping possession in order to conserve energy.

However, reports have suggested that Allegri was offered the Blues job prior to Lampard taking over and refused.

It won’t hurt for the Blues to approach him again. The worst that can happen is that he will say no.

Julian Nagelsmann

FILE - RB Leipzig’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann during an interview prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match against Hertha BSC Berlin in Leipzig in October. Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA

At 33-years-old, Nagelsmann established himself as one of the most highly-rated young managers in Europe.

Nagelsmann has been praised for the way in which he has transformed RB Leipzig into one of the best teams in the Bundesliga and made them regular Champions League qualifiers.

Timo Werner who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig ahead of this season has struggled for goals in England. While playing under Nagelsmann, he scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga.

While Leipzig are a good side, it is unlikely that they will be able to challenge for major silverware soon or on a regular basis. A move to a wellresourced club will be tempting to Nagelsmann at this stage of his career.

His managerial career could go in a similar direction to current Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas who was also highly-rated in his early 30s after winning the Primeira Liga with Porto in 2011.

After underwhelming stints as Chelsea and Marseille manager, it is safe to say that Villas-Boas has underachieved.

Nagelsmann could also become a legend.

Thomas Tuchel

FILE - Former Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

Tuchel is out of work after having left PSG earlier this season. He was the most successful PSG manager since the club’s revolution in the early part of the last decade and led them to the Champions League final last season.

Tuchel knows what it takes to win major silverware having won seven trophies in his time with PSG and Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel also knows what it takes to manage big egos as he had to manage a few at PSG.

