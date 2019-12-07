LIVERPOOL – Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson inspired a performance straight from the traditional Goodison Park playbook as his side bristled with intent to beat Chelsea 3-1 and move out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.
Two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Richarlison's early opener justified Ferguson's decision to shake up the side with an aggressive 4-4-2 formation as the former Everton striker replaced the sacked Marco Silva in the dugout.
Mateo Kovacic's snatch shot for the visitors after 52 minutes narrowed the difference to 2-1 for a while but a revived Everton side were never going to be denied in front of a raucous crowd who responded to Ferguson with an electric atmosphere.
Everton have provisionally moved up to 14th place with 17 points, two points above the drop zone, while Frank Lampard's Chelsea remain fourth on 29 points from 16 games.
They began explosively with the sort of goal the fearsome Ferguson used to trademark. Richarlison fed Djibril Sidibe wide and moved into the six-yard box to meet the cross with a bullet close-range header that ignited Goodison after five minutes.