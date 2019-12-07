Caretaker Ferguson has instant impact as Everton beat Chelsea 3-1









Everton interim manager Duncan Ferguson celebrates at the end of their Premier League game against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday. Photo: Molly Darlington/Reuters LIVERPOOL – Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson inspired a performance straight from the traditional Goodison Park playbook as his side bristled with intent to beat Chelsea 3-1 and move out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Richarlison's early opener justified Ferguson's decision to shake up the side with an aggressive 4-4-2 formation as the former Everton striker replaced the sacked Marco Silva in the dugout. Mateo Kovacic's snatch shot for the visitors after 52 minutes narrowed the difference to 2-1 for a while but a revived Everton side were never going to be denied in front of a raucous crowd who responded to Ferguson with an electric atmosphere. Everton have provisionally moved up to 14th place with 17 points, two points above the drop zone, while Frank Lampard's Chelsea remain fourth on 29 points from 16 games. They began explosively with the sort of goal the fearsome Ferguson used to trademark. Richarlison fed Djibril Sidibe wide and moved into the six-yard box to meet the cross with a bullet close-range header that ignited Goodison after five minutes.

💙 | And what a moment for Duncan Ferguson. He salutes the sold out crowd as they sing his name. #EVECHE



Oh, Everton. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gqbqqRdgdZ — Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2019

Equally fast and effective football almost delivered a second goal for the Brazilian soon after but the striker just failed to get on the end of Theo Walcott's cross.

Everton, whose abject performance in a humiliating 5-2 derby drubbing at Liverpool in midweek led to Silva's dismissal on Thursday, extended their lead four minutes after the interval.

Calvert-Lewin took advantage of sloppy defensive play in the area and slotted expertly past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Although Kovacic's precise shot from outside the area crept past the diving Jordan Pickford, Everton always threatened on the counter and it was no surprise when Calvert-Lewin pounced on another defensive mistake to bundle home the third in the 84th.

Reuters