New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said getting the Merseyside club to compete in the Champions League was his long-term goal, a project similar to his successful stint at Paris St Germain eight years ago.
Ancelotti, one of Europe's most successful coaches, left Napoli this month and replaced Marco Silva who was sacked by Everton after a 5-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.
The 60-year-old had trophy-laden spells at AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. But he faces a different challenge in revitalising Everton, who are 15th in the league and need to finish in the top four to guarantee a spot in the pan-European competition.
"The Champions League is the long-term objective. Nothing is impossible," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday. "It's true I managed top clubs. At PSG the project was good. I think here it's the same."
Ancelotti guided PSG to a first league title in 19 years in the 2012-13 season and the Champions League quarter-finals.