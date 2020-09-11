Chauke makes inroads in Southampton debut

JOHANNESBURG - Kgaogelo Chauke is making swift strides in his bid to make a senior debut for English Premier League side Southampton FC next season. The South African 17-year-old midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year senior contract with the club early this year, after an impressive outing in the development ranks with the Under 18 and Under 23 teams respectively. Since then, Chauke has taken his game up a notch. Such that he featured for Southampton senior team against Coventry City in the English Football League (EFL) Trophy showpiece last season. During pre-season, Chauke has been part and parcel of coach Ralph Hasenhüttl's plans, making an appearance for The Saints when they played a friendly match against returnees Fulham last week. Speaking after his promotion in January, an emotional Chauke, who joined the club's development ranks in 2017 from Thatcham Town, said he was thrilled to see his hard-work pay off.

"I'm really proud because I've been working for this moment. Pleased to see the work paying off," Chauke told the club's official website. "It's special because growing up I've had a lot of help from my family.”

Chauke is eligible to play for England national team, but he’s believed to be keen on donning the green and yellow colours of Bafana Bafana in the near future.

And those are news that Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will be smitten to hear considering the experience that comes with playing in the English Premier League.

Southampton begin their new campaign against Crystal Palace away at Selhurst Park tomorrow (4pm kick -off), and it would, no doubt be, an achievement to Chauke even if he was to make a bench appearance.

