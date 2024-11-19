Check the worry in my eye! Manchester United Ruben Amorim could be going with new formation

New Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim took charge of his first training session with the club on Monday, and eagle-eyed fans noticed a 3-4-3 formation in use. Amorim employed three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards for the majority of his time in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

Following the departure of Erik ten Hag, United interim-coach Ruud van Nisterlrooy used the more familiar 4-3-3 formation. Ten Hag had tended to change between a 4-4-2, 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations. Taking part in the training session on Monday were Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Lenny Yoro.

Yoro, Evans and Shaw shore up the back Yoro, Jonny Evans and Shaw made the back three for the session. Antony, Casemiro, Mainoo and Tyrell Malacia seemed to take their places in the midfield, while Amad Diallo, Rashford and Mason Mount were employed in forward roles. The 39-year-old Amorim officially began work for United on November, and one of his first moves was to show interim coach Van Nistelrooy the door as the club confirmed his exit late in the day.