Leicester City and Chelsea players clash at the end of their Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Reuters
Chelsea and Leicester charged over players' clash

By Reuters Time of article published 55m ago

LONDON – Chelsea and Leicester City have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following a stoppage-time clash between players and staff from both teams during their Premier League game on Tuesday, the governing body said on Thursday.

Three days after Leicester beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, the sides met again at Stamford Bridge in a match key to their hopes of finishing in the top four to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and /or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute," the FA said.

The clubs have until May 25 to respond to the charge.

