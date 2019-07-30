A fan that racially abused Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been banned by Chelsea. Photo: Shuji Kajiyama/AP Photo

LONDON – Chelsea announced Tuesday that they have banned a fan for life for racially abusing Raheem Sterling during a match against Manchester City on December 8. The club also issued bans of between one and two years to five supporters for abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour.

Chelsea said they had waited until the police had chosen not to issue a criminal investigation before making their own decisions.

"One individual has been permanently excluded from Stamford Bridge for the use of racially abusive language and threatening and aggressive behaviour," Chelsea said in a statement.

"There is no place for this behaviour at Stamford Bridge and a permanent exclusion was the appropriate sanction.

"Individuals receiving the shorter exclusion did so on the basis that they have provided undertakings about their future behaviour."

Chelsea, who said all the relevant fans had the opportunity to appeal and that appeals were heard, said they "continue to operate a zero tolerance approach to any incidents of racism."

Sterling, along with a number of other black players, was also subjected to racist abuse while playing for England in Montenegro in April.

dpa