Chelsea beat Man City to hand Liverpool the Premier League title

CAPE TOWN – Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, and in doing so, hand delivered the Premier League trophy to Anfield.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian, separated by Kevin de Bruyne’s sublime free kick was enough to deprive the outgoing champions the points they needed to take the title race into next week.

The result means Liverpool are Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years, ending years and years of hurt for the Merseysiders, who have failed to win just three times this season.

“We are the Premier League champions,” Liverpool tweeted when the referee blew the final whistle at the Brigde.

Such was Liverpool’s dominance this season that former star John Barnes said on TV that the title wasn’t won on Thursday, but was won over the season.