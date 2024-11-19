Chelsea condemn homophobic abuse towards Sam Kerr, Kristie Mewis after baby announcement

Chelsea condemned homophobic abuse directed towards star striker Sam Kerr on Tuesday after she and her fiancee, USA international Kristie Mewis, announced they were expecting a baby. The 31-year-old Australia captain made the announcement on social media alongside pictures of the couple.

In response, they faced what Chelsea described as "unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments". "There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters," the Women's Super League club said in a statement.

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have got the full support of Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor and defender Millie Bright.



The response comes after homophobic comments were aimed at Sam and Kristie following the announcement that they're expecting a baby. pic.twitter.com/KHAPeWTeKC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 19, 2024 "We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities."

Chelsea women's coach Sonia Bompastor called the abuse "crazy" but said she is focusing on supporting Kerr. "This is just unacceptable to have these kinds of comments, especially in 2024," said Bompastor at a pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Celtic. "It’s just crazy for me to understand how people can react like this. "I just want to focus on the positives and give all my support to Sam and Kristie. We are really proud and really happy for them.

"As a mum I cannot think about anything else. As a woman, to have the opportunity to become a mum, that's the best news you can have in your life." "Unfortunately that's part of our world, it's very disappointing"



Sarina Wiegman discusses the homophobic abuse directed towards Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis after they announced they were expecting a baby. pic.twitter.com/UCBs7bVMTF

— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 19, 2024 Chelsea Pride, an LGBTQ+ supporters' group, said it had been "heartbreaking and infuriating" to see so many hateful comments online. England women's coach Sarina Wiegman wished Kerr and West Ham midfielder Mewis, who got engaged last year, well in the face of the backlash.